SINCLAIR, Margaret Ngaio:
Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, in the care of St Andrews Home and Hospital; aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Hugh, loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Julie. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and can be made on https://otagohospice.co.nz/donate. Messages to PO Box 80, Cromwell 9342 or leave a message on Margaret's page at www.tributes.co.nz

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
