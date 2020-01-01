SIM,

Margaret Elaine (Elaine):

On December 29, 2019 at Wesley Hospital, Elaine passed away peacefully after a short illness, and is now home with her Lord. Loved wife of the late Mervyn (Merv), the best Mum of Gary, and of Michelle and Blair Purdie, adored Nana of her five grandchildren, and special ''Mea'' of her four little great-grandies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Neville and Thelma Burns, and Jim and the late Gayle Burns. A caring friend to many.

Elaine will be deeply missed.

A Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at the Avonhead Baptist Church, on Monday, January 6, at 1.00pm.



