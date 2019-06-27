SHANKS, Margaret (Meg):
Passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Loving partner of Keith, loving mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Mark, Maureen, Patrick and Cilla, and Colleen. Cherished Nana of Tanya, Jade, Casey, DJ, Carissa, and Therese, Ethan, and Christabel. Special thanks to Debbie, and Averil, and the staff at Mayfair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Meg Shanks, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Meg's life will be held in Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Harewood, on Friday, June 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2019