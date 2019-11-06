SANDERS,
Margaret (Peggy):
Peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fraser, Brian and Lynne, Marie and Kim Wilkinson, Charles, Mark and Kate, and Owen. Treasured grandma of Nikki, and Emma; Ben, Henry, and Kate; Harriet, and Gus; and Zoe. Treasured great-grandma of Sam, Jake, and Max. Messages for Peggy's family may be posted to the Sanders Family, C/- 2 Windsor Place, Queenstown 9300. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Saturday, November 9, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019