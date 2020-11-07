Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret SALKELD. View Sign Death Notice



Denholm (nee Thompson):

Passed peacefully on November 5, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted wife to the late Art. Devoted mum and mother-in-law of John and Fiona, Sam and Tracey (Hikuai), Grant and Nichola (Brisbane). Devoted Granny of Delia and Nicholas; Elsie; Monique and Amelia. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Ainslie Thompson, Pete and Lyn Thompson, and Barb and Ken Thomson (Melbourne). Messages may be addressed to "The Salkeld Family' C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Donkey and Mule Soc NZ Inc Canty' would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mdsalkeld0511 Funeral details will be advised in next Saturday, November 14, 2020, addition of 'The Press'.







