SALISBURY,Margaret Estelle:On September 4, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank for 62 wonderful years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Graeme, Jenni and Wayne, Barry and Katrina, loved nana of all her grandchildren, and great-nana of all her 23 great-grandchildren. A founding life member of Rhema Ministries, and Shine TV.'Great is thy faithfulness'Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Salisbury, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rhema Media would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or go to donate.rhemamedia.co.nz . Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Margaret's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Margaret's obituary.