SALISBURY,
Margaret Estelle:
On September 4, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank for 62 wonderful years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Graeme, Jenni and Wayne, Barry and Katrina, loved nana of all her grandchildren, and great-nana of all her 23 great-grandchildren. A founding life member of Rhema Ministries, and Shine TV.
'Great is thy faithfulness'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Salisbury, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rhema Media would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or go to donate.rhemamedia.co.nz. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Margaret's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Margaret's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2020