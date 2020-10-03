SAGGERS, Margaret June:
On September 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; aged 85 years. Dearly loved Mum of Julie, Sharyn, Debra and Kerry and loved mother-in-law of Owen Hague, Grant Campbell and Ragini Makwana. Loved Nana of Ryan, Jenna and Chris, Nathan and Amber, Stacey and Nate, Caitlin and Sam, and Brooke. Loved great-grandmother of Stella, Lexi, Oliver (Ollie), and Mason. Special thanks to the staff of St Allisa for their amazing care and support. At Margaret's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Saggers family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020