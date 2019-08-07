Margaret RUSBATCH

  • "R I P Margaret. So sad to read of your Mums passing..."
    - Sue & Robert Ussher
  • "Sorry to hear of Aunty Margaret's passing. Certainly a full..."
    - Sharon Erwood
  • "Sorry to hear the loss of Margaret she was a great lady..."
    - Patricia Youngman
  • "We have many special memories of Margaret. She was an..."
    - Jill Vincent and Robin Manson
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. I have so many..."
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

RUSBATCH, Margaret Isobel
(nee McKeowen):
16.12.1931 - 05.08.2019
Passed away peacefully after a full and happy life. Loved wife of the late Graham (Rusty), and mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Graeme; Brian, Cheryll, Daniel and Brittany; Roger, Ann and Emma; Elizabeth, Richard, Hannah and Abby. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to WesleyCare Residents' Care Fund. Messages can be sent to The Rusbatch Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Church of St Mary and St Francis De Sales (Chervier Centre), 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Friday, August 9, at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, Coldstream Road.

Published in The Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
