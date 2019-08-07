RUSBATCH, Margaret Isobel
(nee McKeowen):
16.12.1931 - 05.08.2019
Passed away peacefully after a full and happy life. Loved wife of the late Graham (Rusty), and mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Graeme; Brian, Cheryll, Daniel and Brittany; Roger, Ann and Emma; Elizabeth, Richard, Hannah and Abby. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to WesleyCare Residents' Care Fund. Messages can be sent to The Rusbatch Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Church of St Mary and St Francis De Sales (Chervier Centre), 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Friday, August 9, at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, Coldstream Road.
Published in The Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019