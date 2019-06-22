Margaret ROSANOWSKI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret ROSANOWSKI.
Death Notice

ROSANOWSKI,
Margaret Joan (nee Frame):
Our loved mother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her family beside her. Dearly loved wife of Nathan (deceased). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sheryn (deceased), David (deceased) and Vicki, Susan, Andrew and Nichola, and Jo and Tony. Loved by her 11 grandchildren and by her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Jack (deceased), Ina (deceased), Bill, and Donald. The family acknowledges with grateful thanks the loving care of Joan by the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Messages to 3 Harewood Grove, Upper Hutt 5019. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Wilson Street Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru, on Monday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.