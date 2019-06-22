ROSANOWSKI,
Margaret Joan (nee Frame):
Our loved mother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her family beside her. Dearly loved wife of Nathan (deceased). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sheryn (deceased), David (deceased) and Vicki, Susan, Andrew and Nichola, and Jo and Tony. Loved by her 11 grandchildren and by her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Jack (deceased), Ina (deceased), Bill, and Donald. The family acknowledges with grateful thanks the loving care of Joan by the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Messages to 3 Harewood Grove, Upper Hutt 5019. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Wilson Street Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru, on Monday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019