Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret ROSANOWSKI. View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Joan (nee Frame):

Our loved mother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her family beside her. Dearly loved wife of Nathan (deceased). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sheryn (deceased), David (deceased) and Vicki, Susan, Andrew and Nichola, and Jo and Tony. Loved by her 11 grandchildren and by her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Jack (deceased), Ina (deceased), Bill, and Donald. The family acknowledges with grateful thanks the loving care of Joan by the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Messages to 3 Harewood Grove, Upper Hutt 5019. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Wilson Street Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru, on Monday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 1.30pm.







ROSANOWSKI,Margaret Joan (nee Frame):Our loved mother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her family beside her. Dearly loved wife of Nathan (deceased). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sheryn (deceased), David (deceased) and Vicki, Susan, Andrew and Nichola, and Jo and Tony. Loved by her 11 grandchildren and by her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Jack (deceased), Ina (deceased), Bill, and Donald. The family acknowledges with grateful thanks the loving care of Joan by the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Messages to 3 Harewood Grove, Upper Hutt 5019. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Wilson Street Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru, on Monday, June 24, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 1.30pm. Published in The Press on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers