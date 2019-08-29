ROBERTS, Margaret Shona
Louise (Shona):
Shona joined her dearly loved husband Albert "Jack", son Allan, and grandson Martyn, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, while at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Margot and Winton, John and Mary, Allan and Julia, Bruce and Joanne. Inspirational grandmother to Tiffany, Bruin, Peter, Simon, Mark, Nicholas, Adam, Martyn, Sally, Amelia, Baden, Mitchell, and Felicia. Admired great-grandmother of Rohann, Xander, Bryony, Kaia, Taika, Emma, Ryan, and Lucas. Shona is also survived by her dear sister Anna. Devoted sister, aunty, cousin, and friend to many.
"Her infectious positivity
will be sorely missed"
Messages may be addressed to the Roberts family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Shona's life will be held in St Anne's Anglican Church, 7 Wilsons Rd, St Martins, Christchurch, on Monday, September 2, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery. All welcome, everyone was special to Shona.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2019