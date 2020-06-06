RIDGEN,
Margaret Joan (nee Legg):
On May 31, 2020 peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved daughter of Eileen and Trevor Legg, sister to Max and the late Rona Legg, Allan (deceased) and former wife Margaret, and Hazel Legg (deceased). Much loved wife of the late Bruce Ridgen, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaye and Martin Bruce, and George Ridgen. Loved grandmother of Amy, Michelle, Rebecca, and Esther; Ben, Michael, and Sam. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tear Fund would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mjridgen3105. A service to celebrate Margaret's life has been held.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020