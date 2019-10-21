RICKMAN, Margaret Anna:
Passed away at Springlands Rest Home on Sunday, October 13. 2019, with family present. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Shirley-Ann, Sue, Barb and Colin, Anne and Ken, and Karuna. Loved sister of Ron. Dearly loved Marma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Springlands Retirement Village for the care and support of our Mum. Messages to 165 Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019