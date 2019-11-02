RICKETTS, Margaret Helen:
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Addington Gardens, aged 97. Loved wife for 63 years of the late Charlie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Bob Christie, Wendy and Russell Genet, and the late Jonathan Ricketts. Loved grandmother of Heather and Beth Christie, Martin and Christine, and Zoe, Terry and Beth Genet. Old Granny of Thomas and Lucy, and Aida and Harry Genet.
"Be still thy soul"
The family extend their appreciation to all the staff at Addington Gardens. Messages to the Ricketts Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a small farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019