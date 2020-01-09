RICKERBY, Margaret Jean
(nee Henderson):
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 74th year. Dearly loved wife of Warren (dec), and loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Pearl, Lois (dec), Linda and Steve, and John. A special and much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Rickerby family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Graveside Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Raymond Road, Bromley, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020