Margaret RICKERBY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret RICKERBY.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Ruru Lawn Cemetery
Raymond Road
Bromley
View Map
Death Notice

RICKERBY, Margaret Jean
(nee Henderson):
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 74th year. Dearly loved wife of Warren (dec), and loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Pearl, Lois (dec), Linda and Steve, and John. A special and much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Rickerby family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Graveside Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Raymond Road, Bromley, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.