REED, Margaret Jessie:
16.9.1934 - 22.8.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Barrie Reed, much loved mum of Stephen (deceased), and Joanne Reed, Sandra and Peter Wilkinson, adored nana of Lillian, Nicola (deceased), and Annabelle Wilkinson. Many thanks to all the nurses who looked after mum in ward 16, especially Wilna and Dani. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pmkinney2208 Messages may be addressed to the Reed family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 4.00pm.
