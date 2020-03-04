PRESTON,
Margaret Allison (nee Grey):
Born March 20, 1946. On Monday, March 2, 2020, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Graeme, cherished mum and mum-in-law of Malcolm, and Sandra and Arun, dearly loved nana of Thomas and Oliver, loved sister of Anne and Norman, and aunt of David and Alison. Messages may be addressed to the Preston family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service of celebration for Margaret's life will be held in the Hoon Hay Presbyterian Church, 5 Downing Street, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, on Friday, March 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020