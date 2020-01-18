POOLE,
Margaret Charlotte Joy (Joy):
On January 15, 2020, peacefully at Taieri Court Rest Home, Mosgiel; aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Ngaire, Rosalie and Paul, Graeme and Rita, and the late Michelle, grandmother of Naomi, James, Grabrielle, and Brin, great-grandmother of Cailyn, Tristan, and Annabel. Rosalie, Graeme, and David would like to thank the Royal District Nursing carers for their support over the years and Taieri Court for their dedicated care and support of their Mum. At Joy's request, a private cremation and family service will be held. Messages to 46 Stamford Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020