PIRIKA, Margaret Elizabeth:
On August 4, 2020, peacefully after a long courageous battle, at Anthony Wilding, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ange, the late Matt, and Russ and Kodz, much loved nana and great-nana, sister, aunty and friend of many. A special thank you to all the staff at Anthony Wilding, and Dr Swenney, for their wonderful care of Margaret. For those who wish to pay their respects Margaret is resting at Russ and Kodz's home, 18 Rosamund Place, Halswell.
Always remembered,
always loved.
A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Saturday, August 8 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020