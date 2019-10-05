Margaret PARKES

Death Notice

PARKES,
Margaret (nee Duncan):
Peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Loved wife of the late Carl. Much adored mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Stephen McIsaac, Carolyn and Ian Jenson. Totally adored grandmother of Elysia-Rose, Jacinta, Genevieve, and Tim. Messages for the Parkes Family, C\- PO Box 176, Christchurch 8140. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Monday, October 7, at 3.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019
