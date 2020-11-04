PAIRMAN,
Margaret Elsie Catherine:
On October 29, 2020, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the AG Ward at Burwood Hospital. Loved aunt of Patricia and Graham Alsop, and Tony Downing, and adored great-aunt of Sandy, Gary and Sue, Lisa and Paul, Juliette and Andy, and a cherished great-great-aunt to her nine nieces and nephews. Margaret was a big part of the Akaroa Community, and a very faithful and active member and friend of the church.
"Now at peace with Jesus"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Pairman, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020