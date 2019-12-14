O'CONNELL,

Margaret Mary (nee Ryan):

15.9.1924 - 27.10.2019

Antony, Pat, Bernard, Anne and Dom would like to thank all our family and friends who supported us through the loss of our mother with their gifts of flowers, visits, food, cards and messages. You all helped to make Mum's passing a time of joy and community. Once again, we would also like to thank all the caring staff at Wesley Care who made Mum's last few years as happy as they were.

May She Rest In Peace



