Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Mary (née Ryan):

Passed peacefully away on October 27, 2019, at Wesley Care, with family around her, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Frank, mother and mother-in-law of Antony, Pat and Felicity, Bernard and Debbie, Anne and Tim, Dominic and Sylvia, and Leslee, and grandmother and great-grandmother of Clare, Kelly, Madeline, Lydia, Finn, Daniel, Sophie, Ricky, James, Isabel and Walker. Margaret was the dearly loved sister of six brothers who went before her: Tom, Bill, Pat, Jack, Barney and Joe Ryan. She was well loved over the years by her many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and was a cherished Aunty Margaret to all her nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace

She has been a big part of our lives for a long time and we will miss her greatly. A big thank you to the staff at Wesley Care for all their tender loving care over the past three years. Messages to the O'Connell family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Innes Rd, at 11.00am, on Friday, November 1, followed by her interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.







O'CONNELL,Margaret Mary (née Ryan):Passed peacefully away on October 27, 2019, at Wesley Care, with family around her, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Frank, mother and mother-in-law of Antony, Pat and Felicity, Bernard and Debbie, Anne and Tim, Dominic and Sylvia, and Leslee, and grandmother and great-grandmother of Clare, Kelly, Madeline, Lydia, Finn, Daniel, Sophie, Ricky, James, Isabel and Walker. Margaret was the dearly loved sister of six brothers who went before her: Tom, Bill, Pat, Jack, Barney and Joe Ryan. She was well loved over the years by her many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and was a cherished Aunty Margaret to all her nieces and nephews.Rest in PeaceShe has been a big part of our lives for a long time and we will miss her greatly. A big thank you to the staff at Wesley Care for all their tender loving care over the past three years. Messages to the O'Connell family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Innes Rd, at 11.00am, on Friday, November 1, followed by her interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers