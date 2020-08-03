Margaret NICHOLAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret NICHOLAS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Burwood Christian Centre
52 Bassett Street
Burwood
View Map
Death Notice

NICHOLAS,
Margaret Julia (nee Knight):
Passed peacefully, on August 1, 2020, in her 87th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Margaret, and Grant (deceased) and Sue, beloved grandmother of Emily and Neale Grimes, Sarah and Leon Mooney, Clare and Michael O'Hagan, Kenneth Nicholas, Pip Seddon-Nicholas and Scott Buckler, and William Seddon-Nicholas, great-grandmother of Lucas, and Ari; and Charlotte. Many thanks to both the caring and nursing staff at Avon Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Nicholas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Burwood Christian Centre, 52 Bassett Street, Burwood, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.