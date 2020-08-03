NICHOLAS,
Margaret Julia (nee Knight):
Passed peacefully, on August 1, 2020, in her 87th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Margaret, and Grant (deceased) and Sue, beloved grandmother of Emily and Neale Grimes, Sarah and Leon Mooney, Clare and Michael O'Hagan, Kenneth Nicholas, Pip Seddon-Nicholas and Scott Buckler, and William Seddon-Nicholas, great-grandmother of Lucas, and Ari; and Charlotte. Many thanks to both the caring and nursing staff at Avon Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Nicholas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Burwood Christian Centre, 52 Bassett Street, Burwood, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020