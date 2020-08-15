MURRAY,
Margaret (van Beurten):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on August 12, 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late John van Beurten. Dearly loved mother of Barry and Linda. Loved Nana of Clara, Brooke, Kate and Paige. Great Nana to Zeke. Mother-in-law to Denice, special friend to Bill and Watene and many others. Sister of Jean, Ken and the late Colin and Campbell.
She will be dearly missed.
Messages to the Murray/van Beurten) Family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service will be held at the Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Road, Christchurch on Monday, August 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020