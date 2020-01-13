Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MOORE. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors 92 Kippenberger Ave Rangiora , Canterbury 033131430 Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors 92 Kippenberger Ave Rangiora , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Margaret died very peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on January 11, 2020, with her family beside her, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and Aunty Margaret of Jacqueline (Jacky) and Sam; Jonathan (deceased); Philippa (Pip) and Mark; and Sue and Steve. Adored Nan of Emma, Sophie, Lucy, Sarah, and their husbands and partners Tom, Nick, and Simon, and much loved great-Aunty Margaret of Kate, Sam (deceased), and Chris. Loved daughter of the late Tom and Win Smee and sister and sister-in-law of the late Joy and Bert Lundy, and to Winsome and the late Jim Lane. Much loved by all her extended family and her friends. Our very special thanks goes to Sue, Janice and all the staff at the Cheviot Rest Home for their love and care of Mum over the past five years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Moore, c/- PO Box 39901, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, January 15 at 2.30pm.







Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020

