MOFFAT,
Margaret Elizabeth:
Passed peacefully on July 17, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Joseph (Joe). Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Trish, Jenny and Roel, Fiona and Stephen, and John. Loved grandma of Kate and Matthew; Jack and Ella. Loved sister and sister in-law of the late Ken and Rose Walters and family. Messages may be addressed to the Moffat family, c/- PO Box 78024, Pegasus 7648. In keeping with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020