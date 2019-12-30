MILNE, Margaret Olive:
On December 24, 2019 at her home in Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Giles, mother of Joanne and Angela, Granny to Natalie, Jonny, Dean, Jessie and Poppy, Great-Granny to Nash, Margie to sons-in-law Rick and the late JP, Auntie Margie/Margie to Ren, Omar and Eamonn, Margie to Rachel, Luke, Emaani, Kawepo and Waiowheo and Margie to Dee and many more family and friends. Margaret requested a private family cremation and no funeral, immediate family have gathered privately to celebrate her life. Please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in Margaret's memory.
Published in The Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019