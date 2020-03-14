Margaret MCKAY

Death Notice

McKAY,
Margaret Hazel (Billie):
On March 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred (Mac), loved mother and mother-in-law of Sam and Deb, Colin and Noreen. Loved granny of Vincent, and Angeliah. Dearest friend of Janice and Stuart Harrison, Richard Haythornthwaite and Joan (deceased), Isobel Hollick, Joan "Basher" Beresford (deceased), and many others. Messages may be addressed to the McKay family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Billie's request a private cremation has been held.


Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020
