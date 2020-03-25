Margaret MCGOVERN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MCGOVERN.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

McGOVERN, Margaret (Pat)
(nee MacDougall):
On March 19, 2020, peacefully at Wesley Care; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jenny, Sue, and Gary, and a loved nana of Josie, Lucy; and Sam. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Wesley Care for their love, care and humour. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at cancernz.org.nz. Messages to the McGovern family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.