McGOVERN, Margaret (Pat)
(nee MacDougall):
On March 19, 2020, peacefully at Wesley Care; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jenny, Sue, and Gary, and a loved nana of Josie, Lucy; and Sam. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Wesley Care for their love, care and humour. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at cancernz.org.nz. Messages to the McGovern family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020