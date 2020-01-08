McGILL, Margaret Mary
(nee Burrows):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Paul Kenneth McGill. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth, Yvonne and Roger, Catherine and Paul, Andrea and Steve, Nigel and Ngaire, and Anthony and Jackie. A much loved Grandma of Sam, Brittany, Frankie, Georgia, Richard, Brennan, Chloe, Kadin, Lukis, Sarah-Jane, Jared, Vaughan, and Liam, and a Great-Grandma of Caleb, Carlo, Cleah, Cilla, and Calia. In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to St John in memory of Margaret. A special thank you goes to Margaret's dedicated caregivers, especially Jenny, and to St John and staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Mum you are always in our hearts, forever loved
and remembered.
We will all truly miss you"
At Margaret's request, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020