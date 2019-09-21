McDONALD, Margaret Mary
(nee Curline):
Passed away suddenly at her home on September 12, 2019, aged 81. Loved wife of Des, mum of Susan and Nigel, mother-in-law of Karen and the late Philip. Nana of Erin, Katie, Jack, Sam and Kate, and great-grandma of Harry, Frank and Millie. Beloved sister of Dawn, Brian and all her brothers and sisters that have gone before her. A special thanks to Anna and the Parkinsons Society, also Trina and Dementia Canterbury and all the team at Older Persons Health for all your support. A private service has been held.
"Fly free, you will be
forever in our hearts"
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019