Margaret Jean Lois (Jean):

Of Levin. Peacefully at Horowhenua Health Centre, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, aged 86 years, with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late James Malcolm, loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie, Athol and Eva, Joy (Julie), Russell, Naomi and Donald, loved sister of Fred, Robyn, David and the late Lewis, Bernard, Graham and Harry. Much Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Jean will be at home from 11.00am, Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, December 1, for those who wish to visit, an informal service will be held for her at home on Sunday, December 1, at 3.00pm for those who wish to share their memories of Jean and celebrate her life. A formal service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11.00am, at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 25 McKenzie Street, Levin. Jean's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Star Four Horowhenua Health Centre and her many friends in Levin who have provided loving care to Jean over recent times.







