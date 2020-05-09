LOUTIT, Margaret Wyn:
PhD, CBE
Emeritus Professor in Microbiology, University of Otago. On May 7, 2020, at Mercy Parklands Hospital, Auckland. Loved wife of John for 61 years, mother and mother-in-law of Tom and Karen (Canberra), Jeffery and Carrie (Los Altos, California), William and Sarah (Auckland). Gran of Jennifer, Alistair, Kylie, Sydney, Jack, Annabelle and Lily. A huge thank you to the wonderful staff at St Vincent's and Mercy Parklands who cared for Margaret. A private cremation will be held. A gathering to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in due course. Messages to 23 Rose Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia New Zealand.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020