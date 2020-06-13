Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret LOCKHART. View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Flora Rogers

(nee McDonald):

12.8.1929 - 9.6.2020

Peacefully at Montecillo Retirement Home, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Jack Mortley Lockhart. Loved mother of Duncan and Euan Lockhart. Loved aunt of Richard and Henry Neilsen (Chook) and families. G'ma to Megan and Tim. Loved aunt of Graeme (Nobby) and Reid McDonald, also Keran, Kim, Andrew, Stuart, Ian and families. Friend and colleague to teachers and pupils from Andersons Bay Primary School, Pukeuri School, Tainui Croquet Club, and many more. Thanks to the residents and staff of Montecillo Retirement Home for helping Margaret take to her new home and make new friends with their welcoming atmosphere and exceptional care. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private cremation was held. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider making a donation to the New Zealand Diabeties Society or SPCA. Please send any thoughts or messages to







