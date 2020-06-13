LOCKHART,
Margaret Flora Rogers
(nee McDonald):
12.8.1929 - 9.6.2020
Peacefully at Montecillo Retirement Home, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Jack Mortley Lockhart. Loved mother of Duncan and Euan Lockhart. Loved aunt of Richard and Henry Neilsen (Chook) and families. G'ma to Megan and Tim. Loved aunt of Graeme (Nobby) and Reid McDonald, also Keran, Kim, Andrew, Stuart, Ian and families. Friend and colleague to teachers and pupils from Andersons Bay Primary School, Pukeuri School, Tainui Croquet Club, and many more. Thanks to the residents and staff of Montecillo Retirement Home for helping Margaret take to her new home and make new friends with their welcoming atmosphere and exceptional care. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private cremation was held. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider making a donation to the New Zealand Diabeties Society or SPCA. Please send any thoughts or messages to [email protected] and these will be shared with the family.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020