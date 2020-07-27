Margaret LAUGESEN

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with you as you sadly celebrate..."
  • "Sincere condolences for the loss of Margaret - our thoughts..."
Service Information
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Ludstone Road
Kaikoura
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Kaikoura Cemetery
Death Notice

LAUGESEN,
Margaret Mary (nee Smart):
On July 22, 2020 at WesleyCare in Christchurch; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Rupert, Mary and the late Diane. Respected mother-in-law of Ross Watson and the late Heather. Proud Granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Now at rest.
Truly loved and will be
greatly missed.
A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their loving care of Margaret for the past 18 months. Messages may be addressed to 'The Laugesen family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, on Tuesday, August 4 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaikoura Cemetery. Rosary at the Church on Monday at 7.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from July 27 to July 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.