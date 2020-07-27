Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church Ludstone Road Kaikoura View Map Interment Following Services Kaikoura Cemetery Death Notice



Margaret Mary (nee Smart):

On July 22, 2020 at WesleyCare in Christchurch; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Rupert, Mary and the late Diane. Respected mother-in-law of Ross Watson and the late Heather. Proud Granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Now at rest.

Truly loved and will be

greatly missed.

A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their loving care of Margaret for the past 18 months. Messages may be addressed to 'The Laugesen family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, on Tuesday, August 4 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaikoura Cemetery. Rosary at the Church on Monday at 7.00pm.







LAUGESEN,Margaret Mary (nee Smart):On July 22, 2020 at WesleyCare in Christchurch; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Rupert, Mary and the late Diane. Respected mother-in-law of Ross Watson and the late Heather. Proud Granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Now at rest.Truly loved and will begreatly missed.A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their loving care of Margaret for the past 18 months. Messages may be addressed to 'The Laugesen family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, on Tuesday, August 4 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaikoura Cemetery. Rosary at the Church on Monday at 7.00pm. Published in The Press from July 27 to July 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers