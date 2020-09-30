LANGE,

Margaret Diane (nee Howie):

"Kind and Courageous"

03.10.1948 - 04.04.2020

Died peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Maria, Ged and Fleur, Mike and Virginia. Loving Grandma of Amanda, Olivia, Liam, Zoe, Sophie, Kimberly, Felix, Theo, Marnie and Indigo. Loving Great- Grandma of Max. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Maryn, Neil and Jude, Adrianne and Steve, Gillian (deceased) and Sheldon. Loved sister-in-law of Teresa and Jeremy, Kathleen and David, Noelene and Brian and Brian and Monica and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and a good friend to many. Messages to 305 Municipal Road, Kowhitirangi RD1, Hokitika, 7881. A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held in the All Saints Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Saturday, October 3, commencing at 11.00am.

"All Welcome"







