LANGE,
Margaret Diane (nee Howie):
"Kind and Courageous"
03.10.1948 - 04.04.2020
Died peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Maria, Ged and Fleur, Mike and Virginia. Loving Grandma of Amanda, Olivia, Liam, Zoe, Sophie, Kimberly, Felix, Theo, Marnie and Indigo. Loving Great- Grandma of Max. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Maryn, Neil and Jude, Adrianne and Steve, Gillian (deceased) and Sheldon. Loved sister-in-law of Teresa and Jeremy, Kathleen and David, Noelene and Brian and Brian and Monica and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and a good friend to many. Messages to 305 Municipal Road, Kowhitirangi RD1, Hokitika, 7881. A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held in the All Saints Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Saturday, October 3, commencing at 11.00am.
"All Welcome"
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020