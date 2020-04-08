LANGE,
Margaret Diane (nee Howie):
"Kind and Courageous"
3.10.1948 - 4.4.2020
Died peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Maria, Ged and Fleur, Mike and Virginia. Loving Grandma of Amanda, Olivia, Liam, Zoe, Sophie, Kimberly, Felix, Theo, Marnie and Indigo. Loving Great- Grandma of Max. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Maryn, Neil and Jude, Adrianne and Steve, Gillian (deceased) and Sheldon. Loved sister-in-law of Teresa and Jeremy, Kathleen and David, Noelene and Brian and Brian and Monica and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and a good friend to many. Due to current restrictions, a private family burial has been held but a memorial service will be advised at a later date where Margaret can be remembered as teaching her family how to be kind and brave. Special thanks to the staff at Allen Bryant Rest Home and Grey Base Hospital for their loving care of Margaret. Messages to The Lange Family, 305 Municipal Road, Kowhitirangi RD1, Hokitika, 7881.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020