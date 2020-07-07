KUPRECHT,
Margaret Frances:
It is with much sadness we say goodbye to Margaret who joyfully went to be with Jesus on July 3, 2020, surrounded by her close family; aged 79 years. She is the treasured Spouse of Rainer Kuprecht, loved mother and mother-in- law of Claudia and Jon Turner, and Francisca and Gregory Downing. Adored Nana of Nakita, Luca, Yannik and the late Eva Turner; Lilly, Esta, Ethan and Joel Downing. Sister to Jeffery Simpson and Elaine Lucas, and a kind aunty and dear friend to many. The family would like to acknowledge all relatives and friends in New Zealand, Rarotonga, Australia, England and Switzerland who will be unable to join us at this time. We give God the Glory and thank him for her beautiful and rich life.
"She will always be loved
and sadly missed"
Donations to Alzheimers Canterbury would be greatly appreciated by the family. Messages to the Kuprecht family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the South West Baptist Church, 244 Lyttelton Street, Spreydon, on Friday, July 10 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial in Akaroa.
Published in The Press on July 7, 2020