Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Mick (dec), much loved mother of Dennis and Deb, Caroline and Wayne Collett (Oamaru). Adored Nana of Sean, Niamh and Michael. Loved sister of Ray Brough (Laurieton, Australia), and Rina and Rob Taylor and her other siblings (dec). Dearly loved sister in-law of Marie (dec) and Moss (Co. Kerry, Ireland) and Tom and Rosemary King (Wellington). Loved by all her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rest in Peace

Special thanks to the staff at Margaret Stoddart Retirement Home and the staff at Burwood Hospital, Ward B2, for their wonderful care, respect and support of Marg. Messages may be addressed to the King Family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013.



Funeral details to be advised.







