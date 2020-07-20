Margaret KING

Guest Book
  • "marg, we will all miss you, it won't be the same going into..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Margarets passing. My thoughts are with..."
    - Ann Martin
  • "Sorry for the loss of your Mum Caroline & Dennis. Thoughts..."
    - Sheryl Willan
Death Notice

KING, Margaret Faye (Marg):
Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Mick (dec), much loved mother of Dennis and Deb, Caroline and Wayne Collett (Oamaru). Adored Nana of Sean, Niamh and Michael. Loved sister of Ray Brough (Laurieton, Australia), and Rina and Rob Taylor and her other siblings (dec). Dearly loved sister in-law of Marie (dec) and Moss (Co. Kerry, Ireland) and Tom and Rosemary King (Wellington). Loved by all her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to the staff at Margaret Stoddart Retirement Home and the staff at Burwood Hospital, Ward B2, for their wonderful care, respect and support of Marg. Messages may be addressed to the King Family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013.

Funeral details to be advised.

logo
Published in The Press on July 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.