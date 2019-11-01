KILKELLY,
Margaret Josephine (Marg):
On October 30, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice. Loving partner of Simon, much loved mum of Shannon and Gareth, Chris and Dahlia, beloved nan of Cormac, Angus; Sam, and Fraser. Loving daughter of the late Bill and Vera, loved sister of Marie and Stuart, Nola and Trevor (deceased), Wilma and Kevin, loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a great friend to many. Special thanks to Nurse Maude, and Dr Mark Cohen for their wonderful care of Marg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marg Kilkelly, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Marg's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 5, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019