KERR, Margaret Anne
(nee Mockett):
Born July 20, 1930, in Westport. Passed away at Archer Village, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mishel, Richard and Jackie, and Rosalie and Ian, loved grandmother to Daniel, Charlotte, Crystal, Brooke, Hayley, Simon and Michael, and great-grandmother to 9. Grateful thanks to Archer Village for their kind care of Margaret over the last 10 years. Messages to the Kerr Family, C/- PO Box 483, Westport 7866. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at the Orowaiti Cemetery, Westport, on Monday, June 24, at 1.30pm.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019