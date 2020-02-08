JOURNEAUX,
Margaret Carolyn
(nee Stevenson):
(Formerly of Dacre)
On Friday, January 31, 2020, at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin, surrounded by family. Cherished mother of Michael, Hammond, Pip and Jacqui, much loved Memar of Emmet, Bosco, Riley, Anna, Milaan and Mac. An internationally renowned Horse Woman, who shared her knowledge with innumerable young and aspiring riders. A remarkable, brave and courageous lady who will always be remembered with love. Her humour and grace sustained us over her hard fought battle. As per Margaret's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 397 Miller Road, RD1, Outram 9073.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020