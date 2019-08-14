Margaret JENKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret JENKINS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

JENKINS,
Margaret Helen (née Olds):
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, August 9, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of William, mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Diane, Philipa and Andrew, Belinda and David; grandmother of Simon, Julian, Sarah, Catherine, Evan, and Matthew. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Jenkins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration for Margaret will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.