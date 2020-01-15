JEFFERIES, Margaret
Eleanor (née Boyd): MNZM
Of Lyttelton. On January 13, 2020, aged 75 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Sarah, Andrew and Anne-Marie, Jill and James, Felicity and Jonathon, and Rachel and Brendan; grandmother of Daniel, Sophie, Eddie, Eleanor, William, Delphi, Harry and Torrin; sister and sister-in-law of David and Rosemary (Canada), Hugh (USA), Ian and Laurene (Auckland), and Joan (dec) and Ron (Whanganui); aunt of Boyd and Chapman nieces and nephews; and former wife of Richard.
Remembered with love
by her many friends.
Respected and celebrated by many as a visionary for vibrant, sustainable community and unlimited possibility.
In lieu of flowers, donations to charity Project Lyttelton would be appreciated and may be made online (https://lyttelton.net.nz) or left at the service. A private eco funeral will take place. An open Celebration Service to commemorate Margaret's life will be held in St Saviour's at Holy Trinity, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2.00pm. Join family and friends for tea and coffee afterwards at the Recreation Centre, Winchester Street. Please bring a plate to share.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020