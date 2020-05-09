HYDE, Margaret Ann (Marg):



Passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020, aged 74, after a long illness. Truely loved wife of Avon, sharing 57 years together. Loved mother of Andrea, Christopher and Dean. Loved nana to Brady, Maxwell, Claudia and Elliott. Loved sister of Joan, Bev and Marie (all deceased), (how Marg sadly missed them). Also Ellen and brother Len. Loved Aunty and great friend to all her nieces and nephews. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to Penny B and their friends from "girls night out". Also to a special person, Nurse Susie. Marg was such a loving person who saw only the best in everyone she met. Marg has been given a family service followed by her cremation, as allowed at this time. A full celebration of Marg's life will be held at a later date.



