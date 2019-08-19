HURLEY, Margaret Lilian
(formerly MacKenzie):
On Friday, August 16 2019, peacefully, at Waterlea Rest Home Blenheim. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, and Patrick MacKenzie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Judy, Ross and Cheryl, Joy and David, Marie and Gary, Aiden and Alison, Stephen and Helen, and Evan and loved Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 168A Wither Rd Blenheim 7201. A service for Margaret will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 11am, Thursday, August 22, followed by private interment.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019