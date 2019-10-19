HUNTER, Margaret Reid:
Peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Aged 88 years. Beloved daughter of the late Violet and Dewar Hunter. Loving cousin of Alison Eng and family, and the Thompson family. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Village Church, 365A Ilam Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 22, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Hunter family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019