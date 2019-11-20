HOWELL, Peggy (Margaret):
On November 15, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital after a brief illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivor, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joan and Bill Moore (Australia), Royston (Roy) and Nichkamo (Nich), loved Nana of Melanie and Michael, Simon and Aida, and Grace; and loved great-Nana of William, and Chloe. Messages to the Howell Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/pmhowell1511 A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019