HOLDEM,
Margaret Joyce (Joyce):
On September 20, 2020, peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village; aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved daughter of the late Tony and Adelaide Lawson. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Aileen and Ron Prebble, Betty and the late David Jack, and the late Tony Lawson. A loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Joyce's family wish to extend to the staff at Essie Summers their sincere thanks for the care and attention given to Joyce. As requested by Joyce, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020
