HIRD, Margaret Jean
(née Metherell):
On August 5, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home surrounded by family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Royce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Ron Goudswaard; Susan and Mike Steer; Patricia Hird and David Stapleton; Jennifer and Antonie Eggink; Grant and Sarah Hird. Loved and respected Gran of her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Hird family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Ninians Presbyterian Church, Alabama Road, Blenheim, on Saturday, August 17, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019